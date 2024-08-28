Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-standing plan to build a mini-housing estate on a three-acre stretch of farmland near Retford has moved another step forward.

And separate schemes have also surfaced for new homes in another Bassetlaw village, Laneham, as well as above shops in Worksop town centre.

The most substantial of the three plans is for Church Farm, on Main Street, Hayton, where farmer Peter Harrison owns the grade II listed farmhouse.

He wants to develop the surrounding land, which is now redundant as a working farm, apart from for short-term storage.

Church Farm in the village of Hayton, where 24 homes could soon be built on surrounding land.

Seven farm buildings are no longer fit for purpose and need to be demolished because of their age, size or structural condition.

The scheme has been in the pipeline for several years and the farm is now recognised as a suitable site for development in both the Bassetlaw Local Plan and the Hayton Neighbourhood Plan, although it is made clear it “should reflect the characteristics of the village”.

An initial proposal for 40 houses was rejected and downgraded, so Mr Harrison has now submitted a planning application to Bassetlaw District Council for outline permission for 24 dwellings.

These would be a mix of bungalows and two-bed, three-bed, four-bed and five-bed detached and semi-detached homes, plus a small terrace, all set around a central open space area, and with 48 car parking spaces.

The buildings at Bridge Place and Bridge Street in Worksop town centre where two flats could be built on the first floor. The Game store is now occupied by Poundbakery

A planning statement, sent to the council by Mr Harrison’s agents, says: “We have been asked to advise him on the redevelopment of the site after a change in the running of the farm.

"Mr Harrison continues to farm around Hayton but his operations have been combined with a neighbouring farmer to ensure the business remains viable. The day-to-day running of the business now takes place away from Church Farm.

"Mr Harrison has entered into constructive and extensive discussions with the district council and Hayton Parish Council to ensure that the scale and type of properties are appropriate for Hayton.

"The site is within walking distance of all the facilities within Hayton and nearby Clarborough.

"The parish council is supportive of the submission of a planning application. If the outline application is approved, the site will be marketed. It is anticipated it will attract a small, regional housebuilder.”

The second plan is for outline permission for four detached houses (three to five bedrooms), with garages, on a vacant plot of land adjoining Broadings Lane in Laneham. The site, which spans 3,146 square metres, used to be a private paddock for horses.

Documents list the applicant as David Howard, of Main Street, Lowdham, and his agent as Taylor Loom Consultants, of Retford.

They also state that Laneham Parish Council supports the application but urges the district council to consult fully with Severn Trent and Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways department to alleviate fears over potential flooding.

Meanwhile, the possible development in Worksop is for two flats on the first floor of shops at 68-70 Bridge Place and 2 Bridge Street.

The former is occupied by Vodafone and Poundbakery, having previously housed the Game video-game store. The latter shop used to be the home of Cooplands bakery until it closed in May last year.

The planning application is to determine if prior approval is required for a change of use. It has been submitted by Kabra Developments Ltd, of London.