The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in the Bassetlaw District, who matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on February 4, 2022.

The winning EuroMillions numbers on that date were 3, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 7.

The lucky ticket-holder has until August 3, 2022 to claim their prize.

A large EuroMillions prize is still unclaimed in Bassetlaw.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

"You can also buy and check your tickets in retail.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate more than £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. To date, over £45BN has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 660,000 individual grants awarded.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]