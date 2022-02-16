Paula Yarnall is demanding ‘immediate intervention’ after a recent visit to see her mother at Forest Hill Care Home, Forest Hill Park, revealed what she called ‘serious failings with care and overall safeguarding’.

Paula’s mother, who is being kept anonymous by request, is a life-long Worksop resident who has been at the care home, rated ‘outstanding’ by CQC, since January 2021 after being diagnosed with advanced dementia.

Forest Hill Care Home is part of Barchester Healthcare who run over 250 care homes across the UK. Credit: Google

On February 14, Paula, from Nottingham, and her sister visited their mother, aged 74, to find her with feet caked with dirt (pictured).

Upon raising the issue with staff, they allegedly stated the dirt was from one evening of walking around the home barefoot.

Paula also questioned the care home’s hygiene standards after a sanitary product stained with what looks like faeces was found on the floor of her mother’s bathroom.

This is one of many complaints Paula has made while her mother has been in the care of Forest Hill, which is run by Barchester Healthcare.

Paula's mother's feet pictured covered in dirt in her bed. Credit: Paula Yarnall

She also said the home has not respected her mother's pre-dementia pescetarian diet and that her wedding ring has also gone missing.

Paula said she feels she can no longer ‘trust anything’ that the care home are doing.

She said: "I am absolutely appalled at what has been going on at Forest Hill behind closed doors to the public eye.

“What they're not doing is making sure that every safeguard is in place so that what has happened doesn't happen.

"It costs £800 a week there, and that is being funded by my mum – so my mum has had to sell her own home to pay for these fees and this is how they’re treating her.

“I want the staff that were caring for my mum over that period that she got like that removed from all of her personal care.”

A spokesperson from Barchester Healthcare said: “We are in contact with the family and have expressed our sincere apologies to them.

"Two members of staff have been suspended while we conduct an investigation and we have notified the Care Quality Commission of the concerns raised.

"Our senior team has visited the home and has reviewed cleaning procedures and care plans, and the team have been fully briefed on what is needed.

"The local Clinical Commissioning Group, local authority and social workers also visited the home today (February 16).

"We cannot comment in detail but we can say that given the complexity of this case, some of the claims should be taken in context of the impetus on the home to respect each resident’s own wishes.

"However we are taking this extremely seriously and we will do everything possible to ensure this is addressed in full and never happens again.”

After being approached for comment, a spokesperson from the CQC on February 16 said: “CQC has been made aware of concerns regarding Forest Hill, which is run by Barchester Healthcare Homes Limited.

"We take all concerns of this nature very seriously and are following these up with the service to ensure people are safe.

“All information we receive informs our monitoring of services and future inspections to ensure people are receiving safe care.

"If there is evidence people are at immediate risk of harm, we will not hesitate to take action and carry out an inspection at the service.”