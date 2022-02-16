Worksop woman sold cannabis to cover funeral costs after three bereavements

Police executed a search warrant at Sarah Preen's home on Prince Charles Road, at 7pm, on June 18 last year, when they seized cannabis, digital weighing scales and her mobile phone.

Prosecutor Lottie Tyler said that Preen admitted selling cannabis when she was interviewed and told officers her customers would message her and collect the class B drug from her address.

She admitted making £100 per week from dealing, on top of her monthly £690 benefits, and said she has a gambling addiction with scratch cards.

Preen said she has been dealing for four-to-five months, Ms Tyler added.

Mansfield magistrates heard she was last in trouble for theft in 2012 and has no previous convictions for drug offences.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Preen racked up "large amounts of debts from funeral costs" after losing three close family members.

"She is not a kingpin," she said. "She is just a lady trying to make a little bit of extra money, which of course is the wrong thing to do.

"She fully admitted the offences. She hasn't tried to hide her crimes."

She said Preen has a "myriad of health issues," including back pain, COPD and depression.

The court heard she is genuinely remorseful and has since stopped taking cannabis and gambling.

Preen, 48, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis on Wednesday, and received a six-week sentence, suspended for one year, with 20 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.