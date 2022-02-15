Richard Keeling, 71, pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault after assaulting the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at addresses in the Bassetlaw district.

Keeling, who was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Monday February 14), was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Neil Allsop, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Keeling’s significant sentence is testament to the strength and bravery of the survivor who came forward and trusted the police service with her complaints.

Keeling was sentenced to 13 years after pleading guilty to three counts of indecent assault after assaulting a girl in the 90s. Pictured: Nottingham Crown Court.

"This was an appalling case which has had a far-reaching impact.

"Keeling’s sentencing will never make up for what happened but I hope it gives her some sense of closure and comfort to know that he has been locked up for a significant amount of time.

"I also hope this sentence gives encouragement to any other survivors of abuse that it is never too late to report what happened to you in the past.

“We will listen to you, we will investigate and we will do our absolute best to get justice for you - even if the abuse happened a long time ago.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes all sexual assault allegations very seriously and anyone coming forward to disclose incidents of this nature will be supported by specialist officers and partner agencies to ensure they get any help they may need.

"If a report is made to us, our officers will investigate them with care, determination and professionalism with the aim of bringing offenders, like Keeling, before the courts.”

More information on these services and details on who to contact can be found by visiting How to report sexual assault or sexual abuse | Nottinghamshire Police