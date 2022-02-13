A man died after a car crash on Kingsforth Lane in Thurcroft

Police officers attended reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision around 8.10pm on Kingsforth Lane in Thurcroft on Friday, February 11.

It is believed a blue BMW 320D was travelling along Kingsforth Lane towards Thurcroft when it is thought to have lost control after a bend and collided into a nearby field.

A 30-year-old man was found outside of the vehicle upon officers’ arrival, however it is believed he was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Team are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along Kinsforth Lane between 8pm and 8.30pm and witnessed the collision, or saw the car prior to the collision.