Man died after car crashed into a field in Thurcroft
A 30-year-old man died at the scene of a crash in Thurcroft.
Police officers attended reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision around 8.10pm on Kingsforth Lane in Thurcroft on Friday, February 11.
It is believed a blue BMW 320D was travelling along Kingsforth Lane towards Thurcroft when it is thought to have lost control after a bend and collided into a nearby field.
A 30-year-old man was found outside of the vehicle upon officers’ arrival, however it is believed he was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Team are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along Kinsforth Lane between 8pm and 8.30pm and witnessed the collision, or saw the car prior to the collision.
If you can help call 101 quoting incident number 852 of February 12, or alternatively you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.