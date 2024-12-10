How to buy a Cuckney rescue dog a dinner and present this Christmas

By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 15:44 BST
Readers can spread festive cheer to dogs at a Cuckney rescue shelter by joining the 'Buy a Dog a Christmas Dinner' campaign.

Doggy Dens UK Rescue, situated at the Rex Pet Hotel on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney, has initiated a Christmas campaign.

For just £10, you can provide a festive meal and small gift for a dog spending the holidays at their rescue site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To make a donation, readers can send a payment to the Coop Bank business account for Doggy Dens UK Rescue, using sort code: 089299 and account number: 67297775.

Rescue founder Denise Hardwick and shelter manager Jade Sheldon pose with Bruce at Doggy Dens UK Rescue.placeholder image
Rescue founder Denise Hardwick and shelter manager Jade Sheldon pose with Bruce at Doggy Dens UK Rescue.

Please reference donations as 'Christmas Cheer'.

There is also an option to make a donation through PayPal at https://shorturl.at/FJyJT.

A donation to Doggy Dens UK Rescue will:

  • Provide a nourishing, festive meal
  • Buy a small toy or treat to brighten a dog’s day
  • Show the dogs that someone care

Rescue founder, Denise Hardwick said: “Together, we can make this a Christmas to remember for dogs waiting for their forever homes.

“Donate now and give a dog the gift of a warm, full belly and a little holiday magic.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Least used train stations: Nottinghamshire’s loneliest train station was used by...

How to get involved

If you would like to volunteer at the kennels, you must be at least 18, and physically fit, active, and confident in handling dogs.

Willingness to engage in all aspects of dog care is essential.

Reliability is also necessary, as volunteers are assigned shifts through a rota system.

And for £25 a month, individuals can support the charity by becoming a ‘buddy’, with a chance to receive merchandise giveaways and news updates.

To learn more about the charity and discover how you can get involved, visit their website at: doggydensukrescue.co.uk.

Related topics:Cuckney
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice