Hodsock Priory's popular snowdrops and bluebell events not going ahead in 2022

Towards the end of January every year the gates to the country house, near Blyth, are opened to allow visitors to see the snowdrops and giving them a glimpse of spring.

During April, the gates are then opened again to allow people to visit the five acres of garden and 12 acres of woodland and see the vast array of bluebells.

Owner Sir Andrew Buchanan and his wife Lady Belinda have been running the events since the 1990s.

The snowdrops and bluebell events at Hodsock Priory will not be going ahead in 2022.

But it has been announced that the events will not be going ahead in 2022.

In a statement, Hodsock Priory said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control we will not be opening the gardens or woodland for snowdrops and bluebells in 2022.

"Sir Andrew and Lady Buchanan have now retired.”

The snowdrops event was cancelled in 2021 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but Hodsock Priory opened in April for the bluebells with visitors not charged admission but urged to make a donation to the NHS.