Pictures: Hodsock Priory visitors raise almost £2,000 for the NHS at its bluebell event
A Bassetlaw country house’s annual spring flower display has raised almost £2,000 for the NHS in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The gates of Hodsock Priory, near Blyth opened to visitors for five days at the end of April.
Visitors were able to stroll around the bluebell-filled woodland and gardens while enjoying the sights, sounds and scents of nature.
They were not charged admission but were urged to make a donation to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
A spokesman said: “A massive thank you to everyone who visited our Bluebell event and donated to our chosen charity.
"You have helped to raise £1,945.61 for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.
"On behalf of Sir Andrew, the Bluebells team and the charity thank you.”
A famous visit to the event this year was ITV This Morning’s Alison Hammond was met with a sea of bluebells when she visited Worksop’s Hodsock Priory.
The TV presenter visited the grounds of the historic house to talk to owner Sir Andrew Buchanan about the special reopening event.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.