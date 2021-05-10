Hodsock Priory is looking stunning in spring.

Pictures: Hodsock Priory visitors raise almost £2,000 for the NHS at its bluebell event

A Bassetlaw country house’s annual spring flower display has raised almost £2,000 for the NHS in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gates of Hodsock Priory, near Blyth opened to visitors for five days at the end of April.

Visitors were able to stroll around the bluebell-filled woodland and gardens while enjoying the sights, sounds and scents of nature.

They were not charged admission but were urged to make a donation to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

A spokesman said: “A massive thank you to everyone who visited our Bluebell event and donated to our chosen charity.

"You have helped to raise £1,945.61 for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

"On behalf of Sir Andrew, the Bluebells team and the charity thank you.”

A famous visit to the event this year was ITV This Morning’s Alison Hammond was met with a sea of bluebells when she visited Worksop’s Hodsock Priory.

The TV presenter visited the grounds of the historic house to talk to owner Sir Andrew Buchanan about the special reopening event.

1. Enjoying the blubells

This Morning's Alison Hammond enjoys a picnic among the bluebells at Worksop's Hodsock Priory.

2. NEW GAZEBO

Hodsock like many venues has had to close its doors due to the pandemic, but is gearing up to reopen again. Pictured is a new gazebo for wedding ceremonies.

3. SPRING IS HERE

With the grounds looking so spectacular, the owners kindly let us take pictures to help lift your spirits.

4. THE DAFFIES ARE OUT

The grounds are famous for snowdrops and bluebells which visitors flock to see each year, but the daffodils are looking equally as lovely and are a cheering sight in lockdown.

