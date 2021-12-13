Man charged after jewellery and cash stolen from Bassetlaw house while homeowners were on holiday

The homeowners were shocked to return from a holiday and find that their house in Great North Road, Barnby Moor had been burgled.

They discovered that jewellery, watches and a quantity of cash had been taken.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the theft which is believed to have happened on August 28 at around 6.25pm.

The burglary happened at a house in Great North Road, Barnby Moor.

Darren Jackson, aged 50, of Frank Road, Bentley, Doncaster, has since been charged with burglary and theft.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday December 10.

His next court date is yet to be confirmed.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries can be a huge invasion of privacy for homeowners and that has a profound impact on them.

“Everyone should feel safe in their homes and reports of burglary will always be met with robust action.

"A wide range of measures and teams, including dedicated detectives, are also in place across the county to prevent them happening in the first place.