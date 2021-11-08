Sara Jane Smith, from Aston, died at the weekend, just less than two weeks after her son, Martin Ward, aged 18, was one of three friends killed in a crash between Todwick and Kiveton.

Martin and pals Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes, both 19, had been travelling in a white Ford Fiesta along Kiveton Lane, when it left the road close to the Todwick Court junction and hit a tree.​

The three teens were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin’s mum paid a heartfelt tribute to her son and his close friend Mason following the crash on Sunday, October 24.

She said he and his best friend Mason were “such loving kids” and would be “so sadly missed.”

She said at the time: "Mason was a very close friend of Martin's. They have basically grown up together and he was like a stepson to me.

"Martin was a lovable little rogue and he had the biggest heart out of most people I know.

"They were both such loving kids and will be so sadly missed.

"This shouldn't have happened, they were far too young to have this happen. They hadn't even lived their lives."

South Yorkshire Police is investigating the crash and dates for the inquests into the teenagers' deaths have not yet been set.

It was not revealed how Sara died but friends remembered her as a talented horsewoman and a much-loved friend.

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Sara on social media, with devastated friends and family struggling to come to terms with her death.