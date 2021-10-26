Tributes have been pouring in for the men – two aged 19 and one aged 18 – after they died when a car hit a tree on Sunday evening.

Martin Ward and Mason Hall are the names of two of the men, according to posts from local residents, with a third being named locally as Ryan Lee.

South Yorkshire Police have not yet confirmed the names of any of those involved in the crash but say their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

Martin Ward, left, and Mason Hall, right, died in a car crash in Kiverton Park, Rotherham, near Sheffield on Sunday evening.

One woman said the village had been left ‘shocked and heartbroken’ by the deaths of the three young men.

They are described by those that knew them as being ‘lovely young boys’ and ‘vibrant souls’, with many residents saying they would ‘never be forgotten’ and sending love to their families.

One resident added: “These young men had their whole lives ahead of them, had plans for tomorrow, they had dreams and ambitions and more importantly, they had parents, brothers and sisters, friends and other loved ones who are now devastated at their loss.”

Mason Hall was one of the teenagers who died in a car crash in Kiverton Park, Rotherham, on Sunday.

Wales ward councillor Dominic Beck, who lives in Kiveton Park, is one of those who has paid tribute to the men.

He said: "Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the families and friends of those young people who sadly passed away yesterday evening.

"I've been there this morning and I was able to speak to members of the community. Everyone's in a state of shock.

"It's important in times like these particularly as it's so soon after the event that we just take time to reflect and make sure we're thinking about the families and friends of those people who lost their lives in this tragedy."

Martin Ward is one of the teenagers who died in a car crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said a white Ford Fiesta was being driven along Kiveton Lane, close to the junction with Todwick Court, in Rotherham, when the collision happened on Sunday, October 24.

In a statement, the force said that officers had been called to the scene at 6.10pm.