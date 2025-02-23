Even now, The Canch remains a popular hotspot during the warmer months.

The term ‘canch’ was first mentioned in a 1636 survey, where two meadows in the area named ‘Great Canch’ and ‘Little Canch’ were identified.

While the term is often associated with mining, in this context, it may actually relate to some form of quarrying – possibly of the red sandstone – or the construction of fish ponds during the medieval period.

Swimming baths were situated on the site of the former Priory Mill buildings, which is now known as the Sensory Garden area.

The swimming baths, locally referred to as the ‘Canch Lido’, were officially opened on June 9, 1910.

However, in 1995, the lido was filled in and replaced with a sensory garden.

The park, owned and managed by Bassetlaw Council, spans an area of 4.8 hectares and is known by two names, featuring two distinct sections.

The area to the north, referred to as ‘The Canch,’ was opened for public recreational use in 1912.

In contrast, the southern section, originally named ‘Memorial Avenue Gardens,’ was added to the park in 1938.

This part of the park was designed in a more traditional, formal style to accommodate the new library and museum building at that time.

The park remains open throughout the year for visitors to enjoy.

