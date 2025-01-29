Clipstone Headstocks Museum, on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, is operated by the Nottinghamshire Mining Heritage Centre CIC and aims to celebrate the area's rich industrial heritage.

It features displays on various topics, including Raleigh Bicycles, the WWI Army Camp, British Speed Trials, and Robin Hood.

These historic buildings host numerous concerts, shows, and events throughout the year, and also contain an industrial and mining heritage museum.

Guided tours will be available every Friday from March 14 to September 26, 2025.

These tours are run by volunteers, with all funds raised going directly to purchasing materials for the ongoing restoration of the buildings.

For more information about events and costs, please visit: www.clipstoneheadstocks.com.

Stuart Mills, director of Nottinghamshire Heritage Mining Museum, said: “Our museum is just about ready to open – so we look forward to welcoming you.”

He added: “There are lots of interesting stories we’ve got to tell you. Please come and see us.”

Let’s take a closer look inside the historical site…

1 . New life for the site Clipstone Colliery opened in 1922 and operated until 2003. In 2020, Stuart Mills purchased the site and redeveloped it into a visitor attraction and museum. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Mining past The site showcases original features from its days as a colliery. Did you work here? Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . The Power House Clipstone Colliery was one of Britain's most productive mines, producing up to 4,000 tons of coal per day in the 1940s Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales