A £20m plan to bring an exciting mix of entertainment, leisure, shopping and dining to the Priory Centre in Worksop has got the go-ahead.

Bassetlaw Council’s planning committee approved the application on October 16, which means that the delivery phase of the development can now begin.

East Midlands-based GF Tomlinson has been announced as the main contractor for the project, which will include building a brand-new section of the Priory Centre, as well as extensively refurbishing other areas of the precinct.

Some the new elements planned include a climbing wall, indoor adventure play area, bowling alley and a new food court.

Photo: Submitted

Coun Julie Leigh (Lab), council leader, said: “This project is a major development for our town centre and the completed building will be a fantastic attraction for people living in Worksop and beyond.

“I’m delighted that we are now able to start the process of putting spades in the ground and delivering the investment and change that will make our town centre a more attractive place to visit and for businesses to flourish.

“A great deal of hard work has gone in to getting the project to this point and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this so far."

So that the redevelopment work does not impose on Christmas trade, demolition of part of the Priory Centre is not expected to start until the new year, with investigation and non-intrusive work taking place up to this time.

Adrian Grocock, managing director at GF Tomlinson, said: “We’re pleased to have been appointed to this exciting new scheme.

"The revamped facility will be a sought-after destination for Worksop and the surrounding region, breathing new life and increasing footfall into the area.”

The redevelopment project is expected to take around 12 months to complete.

The project forms part of the council’s Vision 2040 to invest in its town centres, and by working with partners, improve opportunities for businesses and increase facilities for all residents.

Coun Steve Scotthorne (Lab), cabinet member for identity and place, said: “Town centres across the country, including Worksop, have been in decline for years due to several different factors.

"The redevelopment of the Priory Centre shifts our reliance on shopping and retail to bring people into Worksop and adds a new dimension and attraction for people of all ages.

“We bought the Priory Centre in 2023 to begin the process of reversing this decline and make the investment that previous owners have been reluctant take on in the current climate.

"We have a clear plan and an ambition to increase the number of people visiting the town centre, which will also support existing businesses.”

Michael Hirst, chief executive of BPL, the council’s leisure partners, who are also part of the project, added: “BPL are committed to helping Bassetlaw achieve their Vision 2040, and we’re delighted that work can now commence on our innovative family entertainment complex, which we firmly believe will attract people from across the region to this fantastic town centre.”

The council was awarded £17.9m of UK Government funding in January 2023, with an additional £2m of funding being provided by the council and its partners.

Any businesses that would like more information on securing a premises in the Priory Centre now, or as part of the redevelopment process, please contact [email protected]