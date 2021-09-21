Free budgeting course launches in Worksop for people on low income

Poplars Church, based at The Golden Ball, in Worksop has trained with charity Christians Against Poverty to offer CAP Life Skills.

Running for eight weeks, the course gives people the confidence and decision-making skills to live well, look after themselves and feel positive, even on a low income.

CAP Life Skills manager Elaine Valentine said: “It’s a series of lovely, relaxed sessions.

Families on low incomes will have access to a new course in Worksop.

"We’ll be looking at lifting the pressure to spend and sharing some great practical tips to help us take control of our money and make it go further.

“We’ll also be doing a big section on making good food so we can help our families stay healthy on a budget.

"Towards the end of the course, we’ll spend some time on helping relationships – as these have had a big impact on how we treat our finances.

CAP Life Skills is a course that brings people together to learn how to deal with the pressure to spend, how to decide where your money should be going, cooking cheap but healthy meals, spotting a good deal and improving relationships.

Elaine added: “Most of all, it will be time to share what works and what doesn’t, both as a group and one-to-one, and give each other encouragement to do things better. It will be some of those key things you wished they had taught you at school, but didn’t.”

Christians Against Poverty is a charity that gives free help to everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background.

Starting 23 years ago, it first offered debt counselling and now offers a range of help to tens of thousands of people in hardship across the UK every year.

The course starts in October on Tuesdays from 10-11:30am.