Retford Business Forum is launching a free Easter egg trail from April 2 to 16, with a chance to win chocolates from The Chocolate Kitchen in Retford.

The fun trail will require you to find and match 12 Easter pictures with the shops taking part in the hunt.

To enter, just collect an entry form from either Retford Arts Hub; Edinburgh Woolen Mill, or The Chocolate Kitchen, which all hold a collection box too.

Take part in the Retford Easter egg hunt to win delicious chocolate from The Chocolate Kitchen.

Once you have matched all the pictures, simply place the completed entry form in a collection box.

The winner will then be drawn from all the completed entries.

The locations taking part with the Easter egg hunt are:

Retford Arts Hub; Nicole Olivia’s Cake Designs; My Gym; The Imperial Tearoom; Ten Green Bottles; Co-op Travel; Bassetlaw Museum; Edinburgh Woollen Mill; Ryman; The Chocolate Kitchen; Wonderland Bookshop, and Home Industry Interiors.