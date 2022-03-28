The Worksop Boys Club U14 Lions are now wearing their brand new hoodies with the logo of a men’s mental health support group, In Sam’s Name, thanks to a Spot the Ball fundraiser which raised £450 for the club.

Thanks to the support of parents, friends, family and colleagues, the new hoodies will help to raise awareness of men's mental health, while also supporting In Sam’s Name, that received £50 from the fundraiser.

Worksop Boys Club U14 Lions team with Richard Mchugh (left) and Kurt Lewis (right) from In Sam’s Name.

As part of the collaboration, two of the group leaders of In Sam’s Name, Richard Mchugh and Kurt Lewis, visited the boys during their training session last week and spoke about breaking down the stigma around men’s mental health.

Team manager, Richard Nelson said the speech definitely had an effect because the boys ‘listened to every word’ that was being said.

He said: “We have purposely put the logo on the left sleeve so that even if they sometimes look at it without thinking, there might be just that one time that they look at it and think, ‘I need to speak to somebody’.

“We've got our teammates, we've got supportive parents, we've also got coaches that are willing to listen.

“We are trying to create an environment that talks about these things - it's not always just putting 11 lads on a football pitch, we invest a lot of time and effort into a game they love.”

Richard added: “I'd like to thank people that had a go in our Spot the Ball fundraiser, and also in particular the winner, Graham Holland, who also donated his winnings back to back to our team.”

In Sam’s Name was set up in Worksop at the end of last year as a men's mental health support group in memory of Sam Fisher.

Sam, a popular teacher from Worksop, sadly passed away in Australia at the age of 29 in October last year after battling with ill mental health.

In Sam's Name logo on the Worksop Boys Club U14 Lions team's new hoodies.

The group now runs fortnightly meetings by Richard Mchugh, Kurt Lewis and Stewart Fisher at The Edge, in Plantation Hill, Kilton.

To find out more about In Sam’s Name, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/457132082431436