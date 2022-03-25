Charlie Clarke netted the 60-yard wonder strike to send his club, Gedling Southbank Panthers under-12s, into the semi-finals of the cup.

His team had been drawing 2-2 with Basford FC in the final minute when the young keeper bagged the winner with almost the last kick of the game.

Footage filmed by dad Gary, aged 56, shows a long ball being played over the top causing Charlie to race from his own penalty box.

Charlie Clarke with his dad, Gary.

He then perfectly connects with the ball sending the strike soaring over the helpless overstretched arms of the opposition keeper and into the net.

Dad Gary can even be heard urging his son ‘go on Charlie, hit it, hit it’, before exclaiming in disbelief: “That's it...it's in, what a goal, what a goal.”

Charlie is then swamped by his celebrating teammates as the last-gasp goal saw them triumph in the quarter-final round of the Yel Sunday Cup.

The 30-second clip has since been viewed more than a million times around the world after being uploaded to social media.

Charlie Clarke is mobbed by his team-mates after his wonder goal.

Charlie, who plays for the Nottingham-based side in the YEO Division Three League, said he knew his effort was going in as soon as it left his boot.

The Nottingham Forest fan said: “I heard the ref say ‘last minute’ and then I just went for power and tried to score.

“As soon as it left my foot I thought ‘this is going in’ and then it went in.

“I just went crazy with everyone running off the bench. I didn't think it was going to go that viral.”

Charlie Clarke, 12, and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure.

The goal has seen him praised by former Forest keeper Mark Crossley, ex-Republic of Ireland international and Forest star Andy Reid and Nottingham-born Line of Duty star Vicky McClure.

Forest have also told Gary they will be sending scouts to watch Charlie.

Unbelievable

Dad-of-one Gary, a HGV driver, from Arnold, said: “The goal was unbelievable and the response has been as well.

“To score from your own half is unusual, for a goalkeeper to do it even more so, but for it to be a match-winning goal in the last minute of a cup game is special.

“I put it out on social media on Sunday, but did not expect it to be viewed more than a million times. It has gone worldwide.

“We were winning 2-0, they were a team from the league above us. It was the quarter-final of a cup match.

“They equalised with about three or four minutes to go. Charlie was a bit upset and crying.

“I got my camera out with a minute to go because I fancied our team to get a winner. I did think if we get a winner, the video of the celebrations would be good.

“I just can’t believe the response it has got. I thought a few mates would see it, rather than millions worldwide.

“It was certainly a proud moment to remember and I'm delighted I managed to capture it.”