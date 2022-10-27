After three months of learning lines and perfecting choreography, the Worksop Light Operatic Society (WLOS) are finally wrapping up rehearsals as they prepare to bring the sold-out Nativity the Musical to the Acorn Theatre from November 2 to 5.

The production follows Mr Maddens, a teacher at St Bernadette’s School, and his eccentric teaching assistant Mr Poppy, as they compete against the rival drama school, Oakmoor, to pull off the best musical version of the nativity play.

However, things get out of hand after Mr Maddens lies to Oakmoor’s drama teacher Mr Shakespeare that a Hollywood producer will be turning St Bernadette’s performance into a film.

Worksop Light Operatic Society will be bringing Nativity the Musical to the Acorn Theatre.

As Mr Maddens tries to turn his lie into reality, he, Mr Poppy and a hilarious group of talented pupils attempt to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true.

The musical has been produced by Andrea Colton, who has directed for WLOS for the last 12 years, along with musical director Pete Lack.

With all five performances fully booked, Andrea said the group are ‘very excited’ to get on stage. “It’s great having the children involved,” she said. “They say never work with children and animals – but it’s lovely to have them. They’ll be real crowd pleasers.”

This year’s 40 cast members includes Richard Hinchcliffe as Mr Maddens, Luke Ogley-Neeve as Mr Poppy, Jack Charlesworth as Mr Shakespeare, Zoe Nelson as Jennifer, and Sarah Leigh-Ilett as The Critic.

The show marks 49-year-old Richard’s second production with the group after he got involved in the Made In Dagenham performance earlier this year. He said it’s been ‘a lot of fun’, despite the time commitment of three weekly rehearsals since the summer. “This group of kids have been really good fun – you never know what they’re going to say next.

“I’ll be really sad when it’s all over because it’s such a feel-good production – it’s a fabulous play.”