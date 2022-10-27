Children at Norbridge Academy, on Stanley Street, collected sponsorship from their family and friends before coming together to complete ‘the Norbridge mile’ challenge around the school field.

Every child from Key Stage 2 ran eight laps around the field to complete a mile, with younger children jogging at least half a mile. Children in Foundation and the school nursery completed their own challenge by running eight times around their outdoor garden.

In total, the children at the school raised a huge £3,676, which will be donated to their chosen charity, The Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

Pupils at Norbridge Academy raised a massive £3,676 for The Children's Air Ambulance in a tough running challenge.

TCAA is a national inter-hospital transfer service that safely flies critically ill children and babies from one hospital to another. If a child is too sick to travel, the service also flies specialist teams directly to them.

The service receives no funding from the government or National Lottery, and relies entirely on voluntary donations to raise the £3,500 needed for each mission.

George Huthart, head teacher at Norbridge Academy, said: “We are extremely proud of all of the children for completing their challenge and raising so much money for charity.

Children in Key Stage 2 had to run eight laps of the field to make up a full mile in distance.

“Throughout the challenge children encouraged each other and helped those who were struggling, demonstrating their togetherness and resilience. Our school belief system is to ‘be the best you can be’, and the children have shown this through their amazing efforts.