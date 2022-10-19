News you can trust since 1895

Halloween and fireworks come together for special night in Bircotes

A Halloween firework display is being planned in Bircotes.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Harworth & Bircotes Sports & Social Club, on Scrooby Road, is holding the event, in support of The Children’s Air Ambulance, on Friday, October 28, from 5pm.

Attractions include fun fair rides, stalls, a tombola, raffle and car boot sale, alongside food and refreshments.

The event is on Friday, October 28.

There will also be a Halloween fancy dress competition and pumpkin competition, from 6pm, judged by Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

April Fire Moon’s fire act takes place at 7pm, followed by the firework display at 8pm.

Anyone interested in having a stall or car boot pitch is asked to call Sonia Armstrong on 07477 807393 for more information.

Brendan Clarke-Smith