Harworth & Bircotes Sports & Social Club, on Scrooby Road, is holding the event, in support of The Children’s Air Ambulance, on Friday, October 28, from 5pm.

Attractions include fun fair rides, stalls, a tombola, raffle and car boot sale, alongside food and refreshments.

The event is on Friday, October 28.

There will also be a Halloween fancy dress competition and pumpkin competition, from 6pm, judged by Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

April Fire Moon’s fire act takes place at 7pm, followed by the firework display at 8pm.