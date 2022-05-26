Worksop Light Operatic Society performed the heart-warming production of Made in Dagenham at the Acorn Theatre from May 18 to May 21.

Made in Dagenham is based on the Ford women car workers' strike of 1968, in which female staff sewing seat covers went on strike for the same pay as the men.

Leading lady Rita was played by Sarah Ilett, who performed alongside her two young children on the stage.

Worksop Light Operatic Society performed Made in Dagenham at the Acorn theatre. Councillor Tony Eaton met the cast as his last official engagement as Worksop mayor.

A spokesperson from the society said: “We have been overwhelmed by the fantastic response and feedback from our audiences, with standing ovations at every performance.

"The feedback we have received has been so emotional and heartfelt, we couldn’t have asked for better audiences.”

Audience feedback said the ‘polished’ show was ‘fabulous from start to finish’, and filled with ‘such professionalism and talent’.

One member of the audience said: “What an amazing cast and band - looked like everyone put their heart and soul into this show. So professional; made me so proud.”

The society will next take to the stage in November to perform Nativity the Musical.