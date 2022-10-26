High Grounds Road in Rhodesia is to see a new £28 miilion gas generation and carbon capture plant. Once operational, it will have the capacity to power up to 25 per cent of homes in Worksop.

The joint venture project between Landmark Power Holdings and Victory Hill, supported by contracting firm Smith Brothers, will support the country’s transition to renewable energy by using natural gas-powered engines, and heat waste for increased energy efficiency.

As this process releases carbon dioxide, which contributes to global warming, this will be captured and ‘scrubbed’ into a consumable food grade form to be sold to the food and beverage industry.

Ground breaking ceremony for Landmark Power Holdings, in partnership with investors Victory Hill, are constructing a first of its kind decarbonised flexible power plant at Rhodesia Worksop.

Marking the start of work, Councillor Madelaine Richardson, chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, broke the ground on Tuesday, along with Eleanor Fraser-Smith, head of sustainability at Victory Hill, Mick Avison, founder and managing director of Landmark Power Holdings, and John Smith, co-founder and chairman of Smith Brothers.

Mr Avison said: “There are over 40,000 people in Worksop, and once operational, this site will have the capacity to provide power for approximately 25 per cent of those living in the area.

“Household energy will be created using natural gas, while the plant will capture and turn waste into food-grade carbon dioxide. The project is expected to go into commercial operation in the second quarter of 2023 and will produce highly efficient flexible power, which will help secure the supply within the UK electricity grid and contribute to the growth in renewable generation capacity.”

The plant will benefit from the involvement of some of the world’s leading industrial technology companies including MTU Rolls Royce, Yellow Power, Climeon, Turboden – a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and ASCO Carbon Dioxide.