Commemorative benches mark Platinum Jubilee in Bassetlaw thanks to Muslim Charity

Muslim Charity, based in Retford, organised an unveiling ceremony for six Queen’s Platinum Jubilee commemorative benches which will be placed in neighbouring communities.

The ceremony was held at Muslim Charity’s headquarters at Eaton Hall and was attended by Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, Newark MP Robert Jenrick, plus many Bassetlaw councillors, parish councillors and church leaders.

Earlier this year, Muslim Charity provided life-saving defibrillators to two Bassetlaw villages, and as part of its continued efforts to support local communities has supplied benches.

Left to right: Coun Ant Coultate (Rampton), coun John Ogle (Tuxford and East Markham), Bakhtyar Pirzada (Vice Chairman, Muslim Charity), coun Gerald Bowers (Ranskill) and coun Mike Introna (Retford East) at the unveiling ceremony.

The benches commemorate the lifelong service of the Queen, coinciding with the Platinum Jubilee this year, and have been designed with the national flowers of England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to bring people together from across the nation.

Three of the benches have been allocated to the Newark constituency, with the others going to villages in Bassetlaw.

At the ceremony, Mr Clarke-Smith said: “I’ve had a fantastic day today, a really well-organised event, some fantastic volunteers who have been giving up their time to showcase some of the wonderful work that is done by Muslim Charity and our local community here in Bassetlaw.

“The wonderful donation that has been made for benches for the Platinum Jubilee is something that we all really appreciate, and of course the defibrillators that were also kindly donated.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, gave a speech at the bench unveiling ceremony.

“In rural areas like ours where sometimes an ambulance can take that little bit longer, defibrillators can truly be the difference between life and death.

“Thank you so much for your generosity for the tremendous example of community cohesion, working together in showing what can actually be achieved.”

Bakhtyar Pirzada, vice-chairman of Muslim Charity, said, “In rural landscapes, villages and across walking routes, benches – which sometimes go unnoticed – play a crucial role in providing ease and comfort during that moment of rest and reflection.

“The jubilee benches which are unique in their design, additionally marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty, the Queen, will hopefully be a memorable addition to the local villages and a support for the residents and visitors of these villages.

The benches have been donated by Retford-based Muslim Charity.