Football coach Paul Cavell, David Smith of 442 Barbers, and Mark Walker of Walker Logistics have helped to raise £5,234 for charity after hosting a bike ride from Worksop Train Station to Lincoln Marina.

The ride, which took place in July, saw a total of 38 cyclists raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and their treatment towards septo-optic dysplasia thanks to the great help of sponsors.

The three men chose to raise funds for the children’s hospital where Paul’s grandson is currently receiving treatment.

Pictured: Mark Walker, Heather of 442 Barbers, and Paul Cavell.

Paul, also a former Worksop Town FC player, said: “It was a fantastic day out and it raised a staggering amount.

“We would like to thank all who supported the event and we have already started plans for another ride next year in July for another charity.”

He also added thanks to J Priestley Transport, Priory Food Shop, DB Signs and Carlton Forest for their support.