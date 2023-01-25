Bassetlaw MP responds to Worksop NHS protest by suggesting former Army doctor 'gets back to work'

The former Army doctor claims it was quicker to get patients urgent healthcare in warzones than it is in the current situation of the UK’s health service.

Dr Taylor, a GP at a practice in Gainsborough, has asked for MP Brendan Clarke-Smith’s support in preventing the “collapse” of the NHS - but the Conservative MP stated it is a “political stunt”, and has accused the doctor of being a “Labour activist”.

Bassetlaw Hospital, Worksop, where the protest is set to take place.

At least two demonstrations were performed earlier this month by Dr Taylor outside Mr Clarke-Smith’s office on Bridge Place, but were stopped after he tweeted that he did not want to cause any “possible alarm” to the MP or his staff.

He has since asked for a public meeting to discuss the Bassetlaw NHS crisis, but Dr Taylor claims he has had “no response”.

Dr Taylor has welcomed Mr Clarke-Smith to attend the “peaceful” demonstration on January 28, where he can “explain what he has been doing to save lives in his own constituency”.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw.

The Government says the NHS has record numbers of staff and that it is providing additional funding. But the NHS is breaking records for its long A&E waiting times and ambulance handover delays, which doctors warn could be costing lives.

And despite Mr Clarke-Smith’s comments, it is understood that Dr Taylor is calling on him to demand more cash for the NHS nationally, and not just for health services in Bassetlaw.

Earlier this month a senior medic, Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, stated that the current delays to emergency care are costing up to 500 lives per week.

However, Mr Clarke-Smith has said despite the “difficult circumstances”, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust has been performing well.

Dr Simon Taylor is to lead a protest outside Bassetlaw Hospital on January 28.

He said: “If [Dr Taylor] actually had any involvement in healthcare in Bassetlaw, which he hasn’t as he’s a GP in Gainsborough, he would know that despite the difficult circumstances, our trust has been performing admirably well. I’m certainly very proud of them and their staff.

“What the NHS doesn’t need right now are cheap party political stunts outside hospitals from Dr Taylor, who has already been exposed as a Labour activist, and Coun Jo White, [Labour’s] parliamentary candidate.

“Dr Taylor did the same thing in 2017 when he appeared in an election video for John Mann and told everybody the hospital was under threat. That wasn’t true either.

“The NHS and the health of people in Bassetlaw should not be used as a political football and he should be ashamed of his behaviour. If he really wants to help, then I’d suggest getting back to work and seeing some patients.”

Councillor Jo White, deputy leader of Bassetlaw Council and Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw, said: “There is a lot of anger in the NHS about the crisis they are dealing with on a daily basis.

“The job of the MP is to sort this crisis out, and he should be joining Dr Taylor in demanding more money from the Government.

“If the MP thinks it's good enough for GPs to have to drive patients to A&E, then Mr Clarke-Smith has very different priorities to me.

“My message to the MP is: get knocking on the doors and make the Prime Minister sort this mess out.”

She added: “Dr Taylor has asked to meet with his MP and this would be a good starting point.”

In a statement issued by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, they said they treated around 1,600 more patients in their A&E in December than over the same time period in 2021, but they have got through the backlog by sheer hard work.

They are also urging residents to only attend A&E if it is absolutely necessary.

Denise Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “From 1 December to date, the Emergency Department at Bassetlaw Hospital has cared for 9,140 patients – around 1,600 more than in the same period last year”

“This increase is due to a range of factors including COVID and flu, in addition to the usual seasonal illnesses and injuries. As such we have seen a significant increase in the number of patients requiring inpatient care at our Worksop site – however, despite these pressures colleagues have worked incredibly hard to ensure that patients receive appropriate and timely care.