Four young men are said to have entered JD Sports in Bridge Street on Tuesday afternoon (January 24) before making off with a number of branded clothing items amounting to almost £1,000.

Worksop South Neighbourhood Policing Team were made aware of the “high value” theft, and the suspects were captured on council CCTV as they fled down Church Walk.

Advertisement

JD Sports, Bridge Street.

Patrolling officers in the area chased the four youths on foot, who were all detained, and the stolen items were recovered.

A spokesperson said: “The group of young males had travelled from Sheffield and had tried their luck stealing £995.00 worth of North Face and Nike clothing from the store.

Advertisement