Four young men detained after stealing £1,000 of North Face and Nike from Worksop JD Sports
A clothing shop in Worksop was targeted by a group of young thieves who stole almost £1,000 of stock from the store.
Four young men are said to have entered JD Sports in Bridge Street on Tuesday afternoon (January 24) before making off with a number of branded clothing items amounting to almost £1,000.
Worksop South Neighbourhood Policing Team were made aware of the “high value” theft, and the suspects were captured on council CCTV as they fled down Church Walk.
Patrolling officers in the area chased the four youths on foot, who were all detained, and the stolen items were recovered.
A spokesperson said: “The group of young males had travelled from Sheffield and had tried their luck stealing £995.00 worth of North Face and Nike clothing from the store.
“The investigation of the incident will be progressed and parents/carers will be informed of the behaviour of the individuals.”