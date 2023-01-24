Worksop teen lured schoolboy to fake date before joining in on gang attack

But 'there was no girl, just a group of lads,' when Jack Ward's victim arrived at the Savoy cinema, on Bridge Street, at 3pm on December 21, last year, said prosecutor Lynette Holland.

Ward, 18, was part of a five-strong gang who bullied and assaulted the boy in an attack that was captured on CCTV.

Advertisement

Ward threw 'numerous forceful punches' at the back of his head, but was not the main culprit.

The Savoy cinema, Bridge Street, Worksop.

The attack got worse when their victim was kicked while on the floor until a female member of the public intervened.

Their victim was left with bruises and scrapes to his face and body.

Advertisement

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Ward, who has no previous convictions, didn't know the victim and wasn't part of the 'history of bullying' he’d endured.

"He was dragged along with a group of males who were hyped up and energetic,” she said. “They wanted to right a wrong as they saw it but they were totally wrong about it."

Advertisement

Ms Seeley said a 'mob mentality took over and he did things he wouldn't normally do'.

"It was out of character," she said. "I don't think we will see him again. Had he admitted the offence when he was interviewed he would have received a police caution."

Advertisement

Ward, of Kingsway, Worksop, admitted common assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £200 compensation.