Bassetlaw Food Bank appeals for local sewing and craft enthusiasts in fundraising campaign
Volunteers are being asked to get creative for Bassetlaw Food Bank as they set out to ‘up-cycle’ items for their Retford market stall.
The aim of the projects is for volunteers be as creative as they like in the food bank’s Retford ‘shop’, where they can make items for the charity to sell to raise vital funds.
Ellen Ryan, assistant manager at the food bank, said: “We’re giving a new lease of life to old or unwanted textile goods, ‘up-cycling’ them into something new.
“So far, volunteers have made Christmas decorations, bags, bunting and are now working on gifts for Mother’s Day, which will be sold on our stall on the Friday Retford Market.
"Materials are provided and the opportunity is open to anyone with an interest in textile crafts; beginner or experienced, sewing, crochet, knitting or anything else.”
Anyone who is interested just needs to send an email to [email protected]bank.org.