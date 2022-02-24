The aim of the projects is for volunteers be as creative as they like in the food bank’s Retford ‘shop’, where they can make items for the charity to sell to raise vital funds.

Ellen Ryan, assistant manager at the food bank, said: “We’re giving a new lease of life to old or unwanted textile goods, ‘up-cycling’ them into something new.

“So far, volunteers have made Christmas decorations, bags, bunting and are now working on gifts for Mother’s Day, which will be sold on our stall on the Friday Retford Market.

Materials are being provided to anyone with an interest in making crafts that can be sold to raise funds.

"Materials are provided and the opportunity is open to anyone with an interest in textile crafts; beginner or experienced, sewing, crochet, knitting or anything else.”

Anyone who is interested just needs to send an email to [email protected]bank.org.

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)