Bassetlaw man stole bedding to sleep rough after row with his mum

A shop assistant saw Joshua Harte walk out of the Worksop branch, with an armful of goods, at 9am on February 8, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

He was traced by CCTV and £57 of the stolen items were returned to the shop.

Mr Sail said Harte has 15 previous convictions for 43 offences, including a large amount of thefts, and received three custodial sentences for shoplifting last year.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said they were low value thefts with no planning, but conceded that Harte's record aggravated the offence.

He said the defendant suffered from a chaotic lifestyle and was addicted to cocaine while claiming benefits.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard that Harte had been affected by allegations made by a member of the public the day before, and spent the night “freezing in Worksop” after arguing with his mother.

"The only good thing to come about was that the police contacted his mother and she has welcomed him back," he said.

Harted is trying to deal with his addiction, Mr Bridham said, and has engaged with Change Grow Live where he is trying to learn strategies to cope with his issues.

The theft was "an isolated blip," he added.

Harte, 22, of The Woodlands, Byth, admitted theft and was sentenced to six weeks, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days.

No costs were awarded because of the amount he already owes the court, but he must pay a £128 surcharge.