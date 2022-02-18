Retford man found guilty of attempted murder after kicking woman’s head ‘like a football’

Andrew Hurns, of Edgbaston Drive, Retford, will be sentenced on April 11, 2022.

Andrew Hurns, aged 32, who claimed to have no memory of the late-night attack in Tunnel Road, Retford, was found guilty by a jury of her attempted murder today (February 18).

Nottingham Crown Court heard how Hurns knocked on his victim’s door on the night of November 24 2020 wearing dark clothing and a balaclava style mask before forcing his foot through the opening.

Hurns punched his victim to the ground – striking her repeatedly with his fists before kicking and stamping on her with his steel-toe-capped shoes.

One witness who was woken by the disturbance at around 11.45pm, described Hurns in court as kicking his victim’s head as if he was kicking a football.

Police officers called to the address were confronted with a shocking scene – with blood visible in significant quantities on the floor and walls.

The victim was found slumped on the floor with life-threatening injuries.

Hurns fled from an upstairs window when the police arrived, leaving a trail of blood behind him.

He was arrested around an hour-an-a-half after the attack at his home address shortly after having a shower and placing his bloodied clothes in his washing machine.

He made no comment when interviewed by police officers and later claimed he had been too drunk to remember what had happened.

Faced with compelling CCTV and DNA evidence he eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but denied he had intended to kill his victim.

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures in the attack and required emergency surgery to allow her to breathe.

She spent many weeks in hospital and has needed extensive reconstructive surgery.

Hurns, of Edgbaston Drive, who has previous convictions for burglary, violence and causing death by dangerous driving, will be sentenced on April 11.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling attack in which a woman was repeatedly kicked in the head and face as she lay defenceless on the ground.

"The level of violence used and the injuries sustained were shocking even to the most experienced officers who worked on this case.

“Hurns is a large and powerful man who launched an unprovoked, frenzied and sustained attack on a far smaller woman who was completely unable to defend herself.

“Given the utterly damming witness and physical evidence stacked against him he really had no choice but to plead guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

"However, our case all along has been that the level of violence used in this case proved that he had only one thing in his mind at the time of the incident; not to cause serious injury but to kill.

“I want to thank the jury for their verdict today, which I hope allows the victim to now be able to move on with her life.

“Hurns will now spend a very considerable time behind bars and can no longer provide a threat to other members of the public.