Misterton author Ric Hart has drawn his journey as a children’s author to a close, as his final book, Hugo and Daddy’s School Adventures, hits the shelves.

Ric began writing the Hugo and Daddy’s series in 2020 as a way of dealing with the loss of his wife, Jade, in July 2018, who passed away hours after giving birth to their son in Bassetlaw Hospital.

The series was written to leave their son, Hugo, a legacy of his mother, and to help him understand and speak about loss.

Author Ric Hart and his son Hugo, pictured with Misterton Primary School teacher Elizabeth Marsh (left), and headteacher Jane Cappleman-Jackson (right).

This September has seen four-year-old Hugo start primary school, and Ric’s new book shows just that. What can be an overwhelming experience for children is something to embrace with confidence, which is a recurring theme through the bereavement-focused series.

Ric said: “I hope that, when Hugo grows older, he will see how daddy turned those tragic years into something beautiful for him.

“I look back at my journey with so much pride and all the daily struggles I battled for years have got me to this point today.”

Ric added that this has been a particular year of growth as Jade’s inquest was held, with further investigations scheduled to take place next year.

“Peace and energy are extremely important stepping forward, and life has never looked clearer,” he said.

All proceeds from his latest book will be donated to Misterton Primary School, where Hugo attends.

Ric has shared his thanks to his illustrator Jackie Tee for her work on the books, and publisher Grosvenor House Publishing.

