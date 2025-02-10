Award for long serving member of Worksop branch of Royal British Legion

(L to R) Mr David Sneath, President Nottinghamshire RBL with Nina Villa presenting the award to Nicola Kirby

A long serving member of the Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion has been commended for her service.

Worksop RBL Branch Member, Nicola Kirby received a Certificate of County Appreciation by Nina Villa, Executive Director of Membership of The Royal British Legion.

The presentation was made at Nottinghamshire County Royal British Legion’s Annual General Meeting, at Gedling Civic Centre.

The citation of Nicola`s award read: “Nicola is a long serving and extremely active member of Worksop Branch. Her cheerful disposition and enthusiasm are infectious, well respected and her presence reassuring.

"In recent years she has provided the lead role in organising Armed Forces Days, proving her ability to coordinate complex and challenging operations. She is at her best surrounded by raffle prizes.

"Nicola also has a key role in managing the Festival of Remembrance, again demonstrating her versatility. She is an advocate of partnership working. “Beyond the RBL umbrella, Nicola is an active member of Split-Links Motorcycle Club and is very skilled working with young children. A wonderful collaborator, with a can-do approach to legion activities and to life.”