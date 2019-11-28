Aldi shoppers in Worksop queue for Kevin the Carrot toy

Aldi Shoppers in Worksop were queuing this morning to get their hands on the Kevin the Carrot plush toy.

The soft toy version of the cuddly root vegetable his Aldi stores nationwide today and there has been a huge demand for it – along with 23 Kevin related products.

Fans will need to be quick as last year over half of the range sold out within 24 hours as carrot fever swept the nation with #KevinTheCarrot trending in 5th place on Twitter.

Since his on-screen debut, Kevin has been on all sorts of adventures and this year we see him in a pickle thanks to the cunning Russell Sprout and his gang of Leafy Blinders.

Enthusiasts can recreate Kevin’s escapades at home with the latest plush toy range, featuring Ringmaster Kevin and Katie (£3.99 each) and the return of the whole family, Chantenay, Jasper and Baby (£3.99).

Shoppers can also get their hands on new fruit and veg on the block Tiny Tom and Russell Sprout (£3.99 each).

For an even bigger helping of Kevin, shoppers can also purchase the Giant 1m Tall Kevin, who for the first time will be joined by Giant Katie and an extra special Giant Unicorn, for £19.99.

Kevin’s new co-stars Tiny Tom, Russell Sprout or Ginger have also been to the mix this year.

Bluebell Wood is linking up with John Lewis for Christmas list

More than 200 jobs coming to Worksop as Asda unveils 'superstore'

Worksop business donates more than £10,000 to flood relief efforts