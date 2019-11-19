Worksop business donates more than £10,000 to flood relief efforts

A leading Worksop employer has donated more than £10,000 to help those affected by the recent floods.

Wilko will give £5,000 to the Bassetlaw Council flood relief campaign on behalf of its Worksop store, and £5,000 to the South Yorkshire flood relief campaign on behalf of the Rotherham Parkgate store.

A company spokesperson said: “Each of our stores impacted by the heavy rain throughout Yorkshire and the East Midlands, including Worksop and Rotherham Parkgate Shopping Park, reopened to customers this Saturday.

“We truly appreciate the support from all our team members and customers pulling together during the closure.”

They added: “As a thank you to the local communities we are donating over £10,000 to help local projects that provide aid and support to communities affected by the flooding.

“The head office is also setting up a collection point for team members to drop in replacement children’s books to support Worksop Library, food for local foodbanks and other essentials to help the affected communities get back on their feet in the run-up to Christmas.”

Elsewhere, the company is increasing support to stores in the affected areas via its Helping Hands scheme as a way to help other smaller local community projects.