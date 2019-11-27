Bluebell Wood is linking up with John Lewis for Christmas list

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is expanding the choice for supports of its annual Christmas wish list this year by teaming up with retail giants John Lewis.

The list has been running successfully on Amazon for the last few years and now the hospice has decided to give its supporters more choice in where they shop by also making the list available via John Lewis online.

The hospice needs to make sure Christmas presents can benefit as many children as possible, so its team sends an online letter to Santa.

Each gift on the list is carefully chosen to ensure they are safe and appropriate for the children and young adults in its car

The North Anston hospice hopes that having the list online provides supporters with stress-free ways of choosing and sending the perfect present.

Games, toys and books which can be enjoyed by hospice children and young adults make the list.

So too do gifts that can be shared and enjoyed by their brothers and sisters for many months to come.

Arts and crafts items, which can be used in hospice play sessions throughout the year, feature too.

Emma Doughty, Bluebell Wood’s head of family support, said: “Each Christmas, we are touched to find that we feature on the shopping lists of so many kind-hearted individuals and businesses.

“We realise people want to make choices about where and how they shop. John Lewis & Partners Sheffield is a much-loved South Yorkshire institution and we hope this is the beginning of a long and happy relationship with the retailer.”

