Libby Peacock raised £609 for Sheffield’s Weston Park Cancer Centre in April, by holding a fun-filled Easter charity event.

Each Christmas since her grandmother, Susan Mullen passed away from pancreatic cancer, Libby has hosted fundraising events to give back to the NHS staff who helped to care for her nan during her illness.

The festive fundraising event will take place at 53 Furnival Street, Worksop, on Saturday, December 10, from 11am-4pm.

Worksop schoolgirl, Libby Peacock to host Frozen themed Christmas event to raise money for charity

Entry to the Santa’s Grotto is £3 per child, which includes a Christmas gift.

There will also be a Frozen-themed walk-through, where visitors will have the chance to see Elsa and Anna, as well as the opportunity to meet the Grinch for cakes and a drink at the Elf-themed refreshment station.