Worksop schoolgirl's Easter fundraiser makes over £600 for Weston Park Hospital

Children and adults alike gathered under the sun for a day of Easter activities and bunny cuddles - while raising money for charity.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:40 pm

Libby Peacock’s Easter event on April 16 has been hailed a success after raising £609 for Weston Park Hospital, in memory of her nannan Susan Mullen.

Families sat in the sunshine at her home in Worksop while enjoying refreshments, a tombola, the company of fluffy bunnies and more.

The whole family came together to support 11-year-old Libby’s event, which she described as ‘really good’.

Pictured are the Easter Bunny's little helpers; Libby Peacock, Neveah Mullen, Sophia Smith, Tommy Peacock, Mia Rose Robinson and Angel Edwards.

Mum, Katie Peacock, said: “It was so nice, and because it was nice weather everyone just sat themselves down - one family stayed for over an hour.”

Through the sales of Easter baskets and homemade bath bombs, Libby made an additional £280 to add to the Easter fair proceeds.

Libby is now creating plans for an event which will be held on her nanan’s birthday on July 4.

The Easter Bunny, also known as Glyn Mullen, attended the fundraiser event. Pictured with Katie and Lexi Peacock.
Worksop