Worksop schoolgirl's Easter fundraiser makes over £600 for Weston Park Hospital

Libby Peacock’s Easter event on April 16 has been hailed a success after raising £609 for Weston Park Hospital, in memory of her nannan Susan Mullen.

Families sat in the sunshine at her home in Worksop while enjoying refreshments, a tombola, the company of fluffy bunnies and more.

The whole family came together to support 11-year-old Libby’s event, which she described as ‘really good’.

Pictured are the Easter Bunny's little helpers; Libby Peacock, Neveah Mullen, Sophia Smith, Tommy Peacock, Mia Rose Robinson and Angel Edwards.

Mum, Katie Peacock, said: “It was so nice, and because it was nice weather everyone just sat themselves down - one family stayed for over an hour.”

Through the sales of Easter baskets and homemade bath bombs, Libby made an additional £280 to add to the Easter fair proceeds.

Libby is now creating plans for an event which will be held on her nanan’s birthday on July 4.