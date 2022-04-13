Eleven-year-old Libby Peacock, of 53 Furnival Street, Worksop, is hosting an Easter event with the famous Easter Bunny in her very own garden for all the family.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm on Saturday April 16, and will cost £3 per child.

Families will have the chance to snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, bag themselves a chocolate Easter egg, and pet real chicks and two gorgeous bunnies - Peter who is only a few weeks old, and Fendi who is four months.

Libby Peakcock, 11, is hosting an Easter fun day to raise money for Weston Park Hospital.

Libby will also be selling homemade bath bombs and will be running tombolas and raffles with all proceeds from the event will be going to Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield, which specialises in cancer treatment.

Libby said: “It doesn’t matter how much we raise because it will all go to Weston Park and help the machines and medicines at the hospital.

“This is a fun opportunity for families do something on the Easter weekend, you don’t have to book, you can just come along.

Libby Peacock received a Bassetlaw Achievers Awards from coun Jack Bowker for her fundraising efforts for her nanan.

“We've got loads of people messaging, and we've all got costumes like bright tutus that we’re wearing on the stalls.”

This event marks the first charity event of the year for Libby, but is far from her first she has organised as she has been raising money for Cancer Research in memory of her nan, Susan Mullen, who sadly passed away at Bassetlaw Hospice in December 2020.

For 2022, Libby will be raising money for Weston Park Hospital where Susan spent a lot of her time while receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Libby’s tireless fundraising events, raffles and thousands of pounds raised also saw her win a Bassetlaw Achievers Award on March 16 after being nominated for the award by a councillor who had read Libby’s story in the Guardian.

Libby received a certificate and photograph with the chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Jack Bowker, which is framed on her wall.

Katie Peacock, Libby’s mum, said: “People at the event had read Libby’s story and were coming up to the table crying, it was really touching.