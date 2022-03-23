Bassetlaw District Council’s Achievers Awards has returned this year after a three year absence.

This year’s awards acknowledged the personal achievements of individuals and groups, those who have dedicated their time and energies to improving their communities and those who have raised awareness and funds for charities.

The awards also recognise business achievements; sporting or group activities and those individuals who have overcome adversity to lead a normal life.

Winners of the Bassetlaw Achievers' Awards 2022.

Nominations for the Awards were made by councillors, schools, community groups, parish councils and members of the public.

All of the nominees were presented with certificates by the Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Jack Bowker at Retford Town Hall.

Coun Bowker said: “We are proud of all of our achievers and there are some truly inspirational and heart-warming stories of Bassetlaw people who have dedicated themselves to improve their communities, have helped others or have achieved personal success.

“Through these awards, we hope to give them the recognition they deserve; whether that’s for reaching a personal goal, or making a difference to the lives of others.

"It is truly inspiring to see what accomplishments have been made by people in our district over the last 12 months and they are a credit to us all.”

Nominations for the Achievers Awards are as follows:

BCVS - Volunteer Covid-19 caccination clinic marshals - In recognition of willingly giving up time to help with the smooth running of clinics that has enabled Bassetlaw residents to get vaccinated safely.

Walkeringham Covid-19 Support Team - In recognition of help and support in the villages of Walkeringham, Misterton, West Stockwith, Beckingham and Gringley on the Hill during Covid-19.

Beau Bolton - In recognition of raising awareness of the needs of people with access limitations.

Laura Bolton - In recognition of raising awareness of the needs of people with access limitations.

John Bower - In recognition of fundraising for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Stuart Dixon - In recognition of fundraising for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Rick Brand - In recognition of inspiring and proactive leadership at Retford Business Forum CIC.

Rick Brand - In recognition of hard work and dedication on the Retford Neighbourhood Plan.

Veda Brocklesby - In recognition for volunteering at St Swithun’s Church.

Alicia Clarke - In recognition of achievements in Swimming.

John Coates - In recognition for volunteering at St Swithun’s Church, Retford.

Christine Collins - In recognition of hard work both in school with Bracken Lane’s children and in the local community.

Frank Coulson - In recognition of the dedication as group Scout leader to recruit new adults and young people in the community.

Claire Cowan - In recognition of the dedication and commitment to teaching music, performing and volunteering within the Bassetlaw community.

Andrew Crossland - In recognition of hard work and dedication on the Retford Neighbourhood Plan.

Michael Dalton - In recognition of hard work and dedication and support when it comes to helping others in the village of Beckingham.

Clare Davis - In recognition of the volunteer work at All Saint’s Church in Babworth.

Lee Edmondson - In recognition of achievements in football at Harworth Football Club.

Andrew Ferrol - In recognition of achievements in go-karting.

Di Fruin - In recognition of the volunteer work at All Saint’s Church in Babworth.

Kayleigh Garthwaite-Scott - In recognition of overcoming the many obstacles Covid-19 has caused

Hannah Gowan - In recognition of achievements in diving.

Simon Holdaway - In recognition of hard work and dedication on the Retford Neighbourhood Plan.

Nicole Hopewell - In recognition of the hard work, dedication and achievements in boxing.

Brooke James - In recognition of incredible resilience and commitment even during the most challenging times.

Naomi Johnson - In recognition of hard work and dedication at Dukeries Academy for Gymnastics Club.

Sarah Johnson - In recognition of fundraising for Aurora Wellbeing Centre.

Layne Keyworth - In recognition of achievements in swimming.

Jenny King - In recognition of the work on the Mayflower Pilgrim activities.

Canon Dick Lewis - In recognition for volunteering at St Swithun’s Church.

Darren Lyons - In recognition of volunteering at Bassetlaw Food Bank and becoming an integral part of the team.

Anna Maddocks - In recognition of achievements, hard work and dedication to training and cross country competitions.

Roger Moore - In recognition of achievements, hard work and dedication to Treswell and the parish council.

Alex Myers - In recognition of support, dedication and hard work within the parish of Misterton.

Freya Peace - In recognition of achievements in swimming.

Libby Peacock - In recognition of fundraising for Cancer Research in memory of her Susan.

Philip Rhodes - In recognition of achievements, hard work and dedication to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary school.

Puruchothman Suvendran - In recognition of hard work and commitment to Focus of Young People in Bassetlaw.

Peter Swinscoe - In recognition of the volunteer work at All Saint’s Church in Babworth.

Steve Walker - In recognition of dedication and commitment to Bassetlaw Business Forum CIC.

Maggy Watkins - In recognition of your hard work with the Bassetlaw Christian Heritage.

Steve Williams - In recognition of hard work and dedication to the community.