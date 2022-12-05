Worksop pensioner left with broken bones and facial injuries following savage canal towpath attack

The 74-year-old victim was attacked as he walked along the path next to the Chesterfield Canal in Worksop, between the Lock Keeper pub and the Rhodesia bridge, at around 11.30am on Friday, November 25.

He was approached by a man who punched him and then pinned him to the ground after he fell to the floor.

The victim was finally released after pleading with the man for about five minutes to let him go.

The pensioner was attacked in Worksop

He suffered a broken collarbone and facial injuries as a result of the incident which remains under investigation.

Police Constable Katherine Tremayne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was nasty unprovoked assault which happened in broad daylight.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, the victim was left feeling deeply shocked and scared and in a great deal of pain.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are working hard to trace the man responsible for this appalling crime.

“To assist us with our investigation we are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and saw what happened, or who has any other information which could help us, to please come forward and get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 242 of November 25 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.