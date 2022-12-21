The Dukes officially opened its doors in November, and as I walked through them on the weekend I was pleased to see just how busy it was with families, friends and couples enjoying the penultimate weekend before Christmas together.

I was promptly asked for the name of my booking and whether I had any allergies before being led to a table beneath some soft lighting in the centre of the restaurant. I found myself quickly warmed up from the cold outdoors thanks to the warm wooden decor and cosy ambience from the soft babble of other diners.

Despite there only being around three tables vacant, all the busy staff were smiling and proving themselves to be an asset to the tough hospitality industry.

The Dukes, on High Grounds Road, opened its doors in November.

I was soon introduced to my waiter for the evening, Callum, who was extremely patient with my crippling indecisiveness when choosing each dish from the huge menu through the evening. In a commitment to the act of Christmas, I eventually decided to indulge in three courses from the Festive Menu - available until December 31.

To start things off, I ordered a Raspberry Soda Crush – sweet and refreshing – and the Chicken Liver and Brandy Pâté. It was deliciously rich and served with toasted ciabatta, rocket and balsamic onion marmalade. The pâté melted away and was the perfect consistency. I would have liked to have had one more piece of ciabatta, but it was the perfect sized starter.

For the main dish, and after much deliberation between this or the Salmon En Croûte, I settled on the Turkey Feast Burger - and a feast it was. I found myself enjoying a taste of Christmas with every bite - made even better by a second drink. The brioche bun was full of stacked turkey slices, bacon, sausage, stuffing and cranberry mayonnaise, plus crispy roast potatoes and a little pot of gravy. While I found the potatoes lacked a bit of ‘crisp’, it was definitely a tasty meal, and another well-portioned course.

Chicken Liver and Brandy Pâté, served with toasted ciabatta and balsamic onion marmalade.

To finish off this wonderfully festive meal, I ordered the Billionaires Profiteroles. Although I was warned by the waiter that the portion involved 10 of the little cream puffs, I simply couldn’t resist. They were each full of sweet and lightweight cream, and smothered in chocolate and caramel sauces. It was a true luxury. But I am disappointed to admit I couldn’t finish them all.

By the end of the meal I was so full I wasn’t sure whether to head home or roll myself into a room next door in the adjoining Premier Inn.

While this meal was kindly gifted, it would have cost £22.95 for the three-course meal, and £9.30 for my two drinks, bringing it to a total of £32.25. You can’t get value for money like that at many places.

To conclude, when it comes to great food and cracking service, The Dukes is definitely time and money well spent. It is a firm recommendation from me.

Turkey Feast Burger, served with crispy roast potatoes and red wine gravy.

