Beefeater is the latest business to settle in Rhodesia.

Located on Ryton View, near High Grounds Road, families are soon to be able to enjoy juicy burgers, Sunday roasts, and 30-day aged steaks.

The Dukes will be officially opening its doors on Tuesday, November 15, where families can take advantage of the three-course children’s menu for just £5.99, and a huge range of dishes.

Customers are also invited to the grand opening on Saturday, November 19, with live music, £5 cocktails and a free glass of fizz for those who book ahead.

Whether you’re looking for an unlimited cooked breakfast, a vegan grill, or a night of boozing – there’s bound to be something on the menu to keep everyone satisfied.

The Dukes will be open seven days a week, from 6.30am-11pm Mondays-Fridays, 7am-11pm on Saturdays, and 7am-10.30pm on Sundays.

For more information and to book a table, see beefeater.co.uk/en-gb/locations/nottingham/the-dukes-worksop

Check out photos of the grill below...

1. The Dukes The Dukes is opening up its doors on November 15. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. The Dukes The Dukes is located on Ryton View, near High Ground Round in Rhodesia. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. The Dukes Whether you're looking for something fresh off the view, or a pub classic, there will be plenty of meals to choose from. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. The Dukes The bar will be offering draught beers, ciders and lagers and an extensive spirits and cocktail menu. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales