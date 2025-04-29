Column: David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the days and weeks following the explosion on John Street in Worksop it has been a very difficult and challenging time for residents, including those outside the cordon who have all had their lives and daily routines upended. I would like to thank everybody for their patience and understanding during this time and for the way the surrounding community came together to offer support.

The site has now been handed over to our Building Control team with a significantly reduced cordon in place for the next few days. It is to cover the final demolition, and clearance works to the properties at 24, 26 and 28 John Street. Once this work is completed, we will be boarding up and securing access to the site, with only the pavement outside these street numbers remaining closed.

We are continuing to liaise with affected residents and their insurance companies as well as ensuring it is safe for people to return to their homes.

I would also like to thank council staff, emergency service colleagues and all the partner agencies who have supported residents throughout this incident. Finally, our thoughts also remain with the friends and family of David Howard who sadly lost his life.

David Armiger, Chief Executive of Bassetlaw District Council

Meanwhile, on Thursday 1st May elections are taking place to decide who will represent you at Nottinghamshire County Council in addition to two District Council by-elections in Sturton and Beckingham Wards.

Depending on when you are reading this, either you have a few hours left to cast your vote or we may already know the results of these elections. If you are reading this on Thursday, Polling Stations close at 10pm and don’t forget to take an accepted form of photo ID with you.

If you are reading this on Friday, we should know the result of the elections before the end of the day.

You will be able to view the results of each election by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk where you will find the polling details for Bassetlaw, and the overall results.