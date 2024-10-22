New green space inspires Nottingham children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Nottingham primary school has created a new nature garden for children to learn and play in and give pupils access to a safe green space to enjoy.FR

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bluecoat Primary Academy, part of Archway Learning Trust, has incorporated the garden into its site to help children better engage with nature, which is particularly important for those who do not have access to a green space at home.

The Bilborough-based primary school, which educates some of the most deprived children in Nottingham, hopes that the new outdoor area will foster collaboration and imagination among pupil cohorts. Additionally, the garden will serve as a space to help with early years development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Anderson, Deputy CEO of Archway Learning Trust, said: “The new nature garden is an incredibly important addition to Bluecoat Primary Academy and has been an instant success, with pupils already making the most of the area.

The Bilborough-based primary school, which educates some of the most deprived children in Nottingham, hopes that the new outdoor area will foster collaboration and imagination among pupil cohorts

“We’re acutely aware that our catchment area is close to and within the city of Nottingham, which is why we’re keen to prioritise creating spaces like these for children who may not be able to easily access them at home.

“Playing and learning outdoors can help develop children’s self-esteem and confidence, all while having immeasurable benefits on their mental health. We’re excited to see how this project will evolve and the impact it will have on the Bluecoat Primary Academy pupils.”

The next phase of the nature garden will see the children plant more than 400 native sapling trees to provide a larger and more biodiverse space for the next generation of pupils to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluecoat Primary Academy is part of Archway Learning Trust, a Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) with 10 academies across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire. It is Nottingham’s biggest MAT, educating one third of Nottingham’s children.