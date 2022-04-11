Application for new spillway, bridge and footpath at Harthill Reservoir

Planning documents state that an inspection of the reservoir identified “a number of statutory measures” which the Canal and River Trust must comply with.

The Canal and River Trust announced plans in December 2020 to upgrade the reservoir to bring it in line with modern standards.

Subject to planning permission, the main project is expected to start in summer 2022, with upgrade works due to complete in 2023.

The 200-year-old Harthill Reservoir

The trust will keep reservoir water levels temporarily reduced until the upgrade work is completed.

The proposal includes a grass embankment; a new footbridge over the spillway; footpath improvements; and the construction of a permanent access track to the reservoir for future maintenance.

The documents add that 64 per cent of consultation respondents “expressed support for the proposals”.

“Matters raised during the consultation included the impact on fish in the reservoir as well as construction traffic access,” it adds.

“The primary purpose of the reservoirs to supply water to Chesterfield Canal, and the works proposed are required to maintain this supply.

“There are a number of additional public benefits, including a resurfaced footpath along the dam crest and the potential for future public footpath adjacent to Woodall Lane.”

Announcing the plans last year, Sean McGinley, the Canal and River Trust’s regional director for Yorkshire and the North East, said: “The reservoir is a much loved, well-used resource which feeds water to the Chesterfield Canal.

"It is important we carry out these works to bring the reservoir up to modern standards and to ensure people can continue to enjoy the important physical health and wellbeing benefits of being by water for many years to come.”