The victim, aged in her 50s, suffered life-changing facial injuries after she was attacked on her doorstep by violent criminal Andrew Hurns.

Hurns was said by witnesses to have kicked her head ‘like a football’ during the attack in Retford on the night of November 24 2020.

Moments after arriving in dark clothing and a balaclava style mask, Hurns forced his way in and punched his victim to the ground.

Andrew Hurns, of, Edgbaston Drive, Retford has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.

He then used his steel toe-capped shoes to repeatedly kick and stamp on her head.

During his sentencing hearing today his victim explained in a statement how the attack has affected her life.

She said: “Hurns has wrecked my life as I knew it. He has ruined my looks.

"He has stamped, kicked and punched the expression off my face. He has broken my face and skull for reasons I cannot understand and seem only to be known to him.

“I cannot walk properly. I cannot see properly anymore, and I have lost all sense of smell.

"I am now unable to write, nor cook, nor clean, taking away my independence. My mind and memory have been altered by the attack.

"I now find myself incapable of working.

“I have found myself in a complete financial mess, as I am now unable to work.

"I am worried that I will lose everything that I have worked so hard to achieve since I was 18-years-old.”

The victim also explained how her beloved dog had been so traumatised by the attack that his character changed fundamentally in the weeks and months before his sudden death.

Police officers called to the address were confronted with a shocking scene – with blood visible in significant quantities on the floor and walls.

Hurns, who fled from an upstairs window as the officers arrived, was arrested around an hour-an-a-half after the attack at his home, where he had attempted to hide evidence by taking a shower and washing his bloodied clothes.

He made no comment when interviewed and later claimed he had been too drunk to remember what had happened.

Faced with CCTV and DNA evidence he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but denied he had intended to kill his victim.

However he was later convicted by a jury of attempted murder.

Hurns, of, Edgbaston Drive, Retford, who has previous convictions for burglary, violence and causing death by dangerous driving, was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was one of the most shocking and distressing crimes I have had to deal with during my policing career.

"The level of violence used to a far smaller, defenceless female victim was almost beyond comprehension.

“She has spoken very frankly of the appalling impact Hurns’ monstrous actions have had on her life and I would like to commend her for the bravery and dignity she has shown throughout the legal process.

"Whilst today’s very lengthy jail sentence can never undo the enormous harm she has suffered, I hope it will at least provide her with some degree of comfort.

“After first claiming to have no memory of the attack, Hurns later admitted to a lesser charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

"However, it was our contention all along that Hurns’ intention on that night wasn’t to cause serious injury but to kill his victim.

"I am pleased that a trial jury agreed with assessment and that Hurns will now spend a very considerable period of his life behind bars.”