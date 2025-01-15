Two people in hospital with serious injuries following Worksop road traffic collision
Two people remain hospitalised after a road traffic collision near Rhodesia, Worksop – as inquiries into the incident continue.
Detective Constable Liah Lane, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers were called to the A57 near Rhodesia, Worksop, around 8.10am on January 10.
“That’s after three vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision.”
The road closure caused concern among residents seeking an update.
Detective Constable Liah Lane added: “Two people were seriously injured in the incident and remain in hospital.
“Closures were put in place for several hours, so that investigation works could be carried out.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
“Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any dashcam footage, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 74 of 10 January 2025.”
