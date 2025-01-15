Jail for Bassetlaw addict who bit her mum after demanding cash for drug debt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bassetlaw woman who bit her own mum after demanding cash to pay off a drug debt also avoided prison last year but has now been locked up.

Jade Wilson became angry when she and her mother had to return home to collect the right bank card so £150, for drugs and overnight accommodation, could be withdrawn, on August 1, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Wilson, aged 34, accused her mother of “making her look like a t***” and tried to take her hand bag before grabbing her by the neck and biting her right upper arm, which resulted in a bruise.

She took the money but denied the offence when police interviewed her the next day.

Jade Wilson. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Wilson was on bail for that assault when she carried out three shop thefts on Carolgate, Retford. She stole £544 of perfume from Boots on November 21 and £180 of goods from the same store two days later.

She was recognised and confronted by staff in Boyes after putting £120 of items into a bag, but left without paying on November 27.

The court heard she has 17 previous convictions for 48 offences and received a two-year suspended sentence for robbery, shoplifting and possessing knives in June 2024.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Andrew Wesley, mitigating, said Wilson, who has longstanding addictions to opiates and crack cocaine, didn’t expect to receive the suspended sentence last year.

“Her release was unplanned and as a result she had no functioning bank account, phone or accomodation,” he said. “She was effectively street homeless.”

He said a combination of her drug problems and mental health issues meant it wasn’t surprising she reverted to crime.

A prison sentence will allow her get psychiatric help and reduce her drug dependency, he said, adding: “She presents as someone who does have a reasonable plan.”

Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told her: “Sometimes courts pass sentences they think will help people. Sometimes when courts do that they are simply setting people up to fail. The risk was always going to be that this is what would happen.

“What happened was almost inevitable. The only person who can keep you out of trouble is you, nobody else.”

Wilson, of Hurst Road, Retford, admitted assault, theft and breaching a court order, on December 11.

On Wednesday, the two-year suspended sentence was activated.